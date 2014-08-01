Aug 1 India's Infosys Ltd will improve
its business by looking for new growth avenues and will return
to historical performance levels in two years, top executives
said on Friday.
Vishal Sikka, the 47-year-old former executive board member
of German software company SAP AG, took charge of
India's second-biggest IT services provider as Chief Executive
on Friday.
Sikka starts with an almost clean administrative slate as
founding members have given way in the hope of getting fresh
blood into a hitherto conservative company.
Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao said the company will
be back to historic performance levels in a couple of years.
