MUMBAI, Sept 24 Infosys Ltd's new CEO
has come up with a novel approach to reviving the financial
fortunes of India's trailblazing outsourcing firm: use Facebook
at work, tweet, but get the job done.
Infosys has long been run as a conservative company known
for keeping strict tabs on work hours and sometimes fining
employees for not wearing ties on specific days. Such cheerless
self-regard could not have come at a more challenging time,
analysts say.
In the last few years, the former bellwether of India's
outsourcing industry has lagged rivals in winning contracts from
the West, torn between chasing high-margin projects and
low-margin bread-and-butter IT deals.
To be sure, Infosys has been ploughing into new technologies
such as cloud computing and smartphone app development to help
return the firm to the forefront of the IT sector. But Vishal
Sikka, the company's first CEO who is not a co-founder or a
legacy employee, is setting his sights on employees first.
"These changes might not look big or material, but he's
trying to tell people this is a start, bigger things are on
their way," said Shreya Bajaj, a Bangalore-based head hunter who
helps IT companies recruit senior level executives.
As the company's fortunes decline, attrition rates have
increased, employee morale flagged and members of top management
headed for the exits.
To retain talent, Sikka hopes to create a more
employee-friendly workplace. Come October, the company's 160,000
employees will be gradually allowed to tweet from their personal
devices at work.
Human resources are vital to India's $108 billion
outsourcing sector. The bulk of IT engineers work to remotely
manage clients' technology networks, provide business solutions
and help write and service software that run their business.
While IT companies hire hundreds of graduates every year, it
takes time for a new employee to settle into a project. Very
high attrition could also force IT firms to constantly redeploy
workers from project to project, potentially unsettling clients.
Infosys declined to comment for this story, saying it is in
a "quiet period" ahead of its interim earnings announcement on
Oct. 10.
The Bangalore-headquartered firm is likely to post a 21
percent rise in net profit in the quarter ended September as a
global economic recovery helps bolster tech spending, according
to a survey by Thomson Reuters.
TEAM LUNCHES
Besides being given easier access to social networking sites
such as Facebook, employees at Infosys are treated to team
lunches and they also get frequent mails from their CEO, said 15
current and former Infosys employees interviewed by Reuters.
Infosys employees are also being solicited for new business
ideas and are seeing location transfer requests go through more
smoothly than before, they said, declining to be identified as
they are not allowed to talk to the media.
The annualised attrition rate at Infosys stood at 19.5
percent at the end of June, a record for the company, and higher
than that of its rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
and Wipro Ltd. A rate of 12-15 percent is seen as
normal in this industry.
IT services companies traditionally see higher attrition
among employees who have been around for three to six years.
Since most of the firms are built on identical business models,
it is easy for young workers to hop between companies for
projects, promotions or salary hikes.
"Employees can be replaced, but they have to understand the
project, know the client and be comfortable with the team and
boss. That takes time," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of
Taurus Asset Management, which owns Infosys shares.
Senior executives at Infosys said there was a push towards a
more open culture, investing in personnel and getting managers
closer to the ground.
"We must create an environment of empowerment, mutual
support and trust," Sikka, a former senior executive at German
software giant SAP AG, wrote in an email this month to
employees seen by Reuters.
While some employees thought these symbolic changes were
signs of good times to come, others are waiting for structural
changes at the company.
"What will actually make a difference is pay hikes and
better results. Access to Facebook and a dress code were never a
concern when the company was doing well," said a former board
member, who declined to be named.
