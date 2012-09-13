As of June 30, Shruti Shibulal held 0.64% of Infosys shares worth Rs 931 crore and has also been involved in a separate restaurant venture.

Infosys co-founder and CEO SD Shibulal's daughter Shruti has joined Bangalore-based Tamara Real Estate Holding & Development Pvt Ltd as head of corporate strategy. Shruti is a promoter and director at the firm that runs The Tamara Coorg, a boutique resort brand.

Established in 2005, Tamara focuses on the hospitality business in southern India and opened its first eco-friendly plantation resort with a soft launch in April. The Tamara Coorg is located in the southern part of Kodagu (Coorg) district in Karnataka - sprawled over an estate of 170 acres producing coffee, cardamom, pepper, honey and mixed woodlands on the ragged slopes of an east-facing hill.

As head of corporate strategy, Shruti Shibulal's primary role involves developing long-term business strategy, planning, performance monitoring and handling change management. The company is currently implementing the next phase of development and planning to add 26 more cottages, an ayurvedic spa, a swimming pool and a sports arena by the third quarter of next year. The hospitality firm is also mulling expansion to Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha in Kerala.

Its board of directors also include N Mahesh, the principal architect, and Senthil Kumar, the CEO of Tamara who is also an investment professional.

With an MBA from Columbia Business School, Shruti Shibulal started her career at Merrill Lynch in 2006. She has also been involved in Avant Garde Hospitality Pvt Ltd - another venture with other partners - which runs Fava and Caperberry, two speciality restaurants in Bangalore.

In order to focus on Tamara, she will move out of Avant Garde by the end of this month and her directorial position at the restaurant business would be taken over by Senthil Kumar who is currently director and CEO at Tamara.

Established March 2009, Avant Garde is a signature restaurant that runs restaurant business and catering, as well as food & beverage consulting. It is run by chef and co-owners Abhijit Saha, Shruti Saha and Shruti Shibulal.

As of June 30, Shruti Shibulal held 0.64 per cent stake in Infosys and her current holding is worth Rs 931 crore.

