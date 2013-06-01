* Murthy's return doesn't change current CEO's tenure that
ends mid-2015
* Son Rohan, Harvard Fellow, to act as assistant, have no
leadership role
* Founder's return seen to crucially boost salesforce morale
By Prashant Mehra and Harichandan Arakali
MUMBAI/BANGALORE, June 1 India's No. 2 IT
services firm Infosys Ltd, grappling with
disappointing results and loss of market share, has recalled
founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy to act as
executive chairman for five years.
He replaces current chairman K.V. Kamath, who will become
lead independent director. Current co-chairman S. Gopalakrishnan
will become executive vice chairman, while CEO S.D. Shibulal
remains in his position, Infosys said.
"The board has taken this step keeping in mind the
challenges that the technology industry and the company faces,"
Kamath said in a statement on Saturday, also acknowledging calls
from shareholders to strengthen leadership of the company.
Infosys, for years an investor favourite for exceeding its
earnings targets, has struggled in the past two years as big
customers in the United States and Europe cut costs and rivals
such as Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies
Ltd take away market share.
In April, Infosys forecast full-year sales growth that
missed analyst expectations by a margin of up to 50 percent,
pushing down its shares to their lowest close in a decade.
"This is a drastic, some might say, welcome move," said
Ankur Rudra, sector analyst at Ambit Capital, which has a "sell"
rating on the stock. "Probably, this could be a step towards a
new strategic direction and leadership as well."
Murthy has long been the dominant figure at Infosys, which
he calls his "middle child". He was its first CEO and chairman
until 2002, when fellow founder Nandan Nilekani took up the CEO
position. Murthy was chairman and "chief mentor" until 2011.
"He's one person who's not afraid to make changes, not
afraid to take decisions and not afraid to take risks, but it's
been a while," said Subhash Dhar, who was a senior vice
president and member of Infosys's executive council before
quitting to form his own software firm.
"At least as a CEO, it's been 11 years and it will be very
different times, a very different company."
Murthy's recall is the third instance in recent months where
a major company has brought back an old hand. Last month,
Procter & Gamble Co recalled former CEO and Chairman A.G.
Lafley to run the world's largest household products maker,
while former CEO Myron Ullman returned to struggling department
store chain J.C. Penney in April.
'SUDDEN, UNEXPECTED'
Infosys has struggled to implement its "Infosys 3.0" push
for revenue through development of its own software platforms,
amid sluggish demand from clients in core western markets.
Its troubles have spurred criticism of everything from its
pricing strategy, to what is seen as an insular and risk-averse
culture, to its method of choosing CEOs.
While Murthy defended Infosys's strategy of going after
higher-value services that would boost growth without adding
jobs, he said "the need of the day is to enhance our focus" on
large contracts in those areas that still account for the
biggest chunk of industry revenue.
"I think his personal focus will be rejuvenating the sales
force and getting the sales engine going again," said T.V.
Mohandas Pai, a former CFO and board member of Infosys.
Murthy, 66, said his recall was "sudden, unexpected and most
unusual," but said he felt he could still add value.
At a press conference in Bangalore, the south Indian IT hub
where the company is based, he said Kamath had invited him to
take up the role in early May. He had consulted with both
Gopalakrishnan and Shibulal before accepting the offer.
Murthy will set up a team to assist him, including his son
Rohan Murty as his executive assistant. Rohan Murty is a fellow
at Harvard University, where he earned a PhD in computer
science.
"The only role Rohan has is to make me more effective,"
Murthy said to questions on whether his son would assume an
executive role. Murthy and his son, as well as Gopalakrishnan
and Shibulal, will each be paid one rupee per year.
On Saturday, the Economic Times newspaper reported the
Infosys board had begun an exercise to identify a successor to
Shibulal, whose term as CEO expires in March 2015. It said the
company may hire a search firm to identify external candidates,
and would also start interviewing internal candidates.
Shibulal is one of seven engineers who launched the company
in 1981 by pooling together $250. All four Infosys CEOs have
been from this group. Since he became CEO on August 20, 2011,
Infosys shares are up 8.4 percent, lagging the 28 percent gain
in the Indian IT sector subindex.