An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. Picture taken on February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup upgraded Infosys to "buy" from "neutral and raises its target price to 2,750 rupees from 2,700 rupees, in a rare bit of recent positive news for the Indian software services exporter.

Infosys up 0.6 percent to 2,363.45 rupees.

Citigroup says despite near-term risks such as a falling currency, valuations are compelling at current levels of around 14 times forward year earnings vs 23 times at the same time last year.

Infosys shares have dropped 15 percent as of Wednesday's close since disappointing investors with its revenue forecasts.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)