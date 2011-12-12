MUMBAI Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), the country's No.2 software services exporter, said on Monday it has won a multi-year transformation and business information technology services contract from Swiss agribusiness major Syngenta AG SYNN.VX.

Infosys did not disclose financial details of the contract, but said it will set up a business architecture service to advise Syngenta on its future information technology and process roadmap.

Prior to the announcement, Infosys shares had closed 1.1 percent higher, in a Mumbai market that fell 2.1 percent.

