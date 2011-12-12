MUMBAI Dec 12 Infosys Ltd,
India's No.2 software services exporter, said on Monday it has
won a multi-year transformation and business information
technology services contract from Swiss agribusiness major
Syngenta AG.
Infosys did not disclose financial details of the contract,
but said it will set up a business architecture service to
advise Syngenta on its future information technology and process
roadmap.
Prior to the announcement, Infosys shares had closed 1.1
percent higher, in a Mumbai market that fell 2.1
percent.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)