V. Balakrishnan, chief financial officer of Infosys Technologies Ltd, speaks during Reuters India Investment Summit in Bangalore November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys has not seen any changes to its near-term business outlook, Deutsche Bank says in a report, citing a conversation with CFO V. Balakrishnan.

Deutsche cites Balakrishnan as also saying high exposure to discretionary spending and negative operating leverage are likely to hurt revenue growth and margins in the near term, though a weaker rupee more than offsets the impact of these headwinds.

"In our view, it could take longer for the company to return to high growth. We thus advise against investing in it for short-term outperformance," Deutsche Bank adds in the note dated on Tuesday.

Infosys shares are up 8.7 percent this month as of Tuesday's close.

Last week Bank of America-Merrill Lynch also flagged outlook concerns, saying Infosys' discretionary IT spending has not seen a pick-up.

Infosys shares down 1.2 percent as of 2:50 p.m.