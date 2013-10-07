A general view shows workers at a cafeteria inside a building at the Infosys campus at the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - BNP Paribas upgrades Infosys (INFY.NS) to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 3,550 rupees from 2,450 rupees ahead of the company's September-quarter earnings on Friday.

"Despite Infosys's recent struggles, we believe an uptick in demand, renewed focus on traditional service lines and cost initiatives will lead to revenue growth stabilising and currently depressed quarterly margins recovering. This in turn should lead the stock to re-rate," BNP said in a note.

BNP adds there is improvement in the core markets of Infosys and it may raise its FY14 dollar revenue growth guidance in the second-quarter results.

Infosys shares rose just 0.3 percent in the previous week, underperforming the BSE benchmark for IT sector which rose 2.4 percent in the same period.

Infosys shares are up 0.04 percent at 2:48 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)