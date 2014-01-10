MYSORE, India Jan 10 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as stronger economic growth in Europe and the United States revived demand for outsourcing services.

Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America Corp and BT Group Plc, said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 28.75 billion rupees ($463 million), compared with 23.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

That compares with the average estimate of 27.15 billion rupees by 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.