BANGALORE, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, has seen "ramp down" in orders from various accounts and especially in the financial services sector, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal told television channels on Friday.

Infosys reported a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility.