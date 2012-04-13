BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
BANGALORE, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, has seen "ramp down" in orders from various accounts and especially in the financial services sector, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal told television channels on Friday.
Infosys reported a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility.
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year