June 5 The list of top executives quitting
Infosys Ltd grew longer with the exit of Prasad
Thrikutam on Thursday.
Thrikutam was in charge of strategic sales, marketing and
alliances, and president Pravin Rao will take up his portfolio,
an Infosys spokeswoman said.
Infosys has lost at least 11 senior managers over the past
year or so, as India's second-largest IT services exporter
looks for a new chief executive.
The last exit was of president and board member B.G.
Srinivas, who quit on May 29.
