Employees walk in a forecourt at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys (INFY.NS) fall 2.1 percent on profit-taking after India's No.2 software exporter rose 10.9 percent on Friday, the most in six months. The company had beat some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast.

Credit Suisse says Infosys' April-June results were good but consistency in revenue growth is required before investors turn constructive on the stock, and maintains its "neutral" rating on the stock.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) is up 0.3 percent, while HCL Technologies HLCT.NS is 0.26 percent higher.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)