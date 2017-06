An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys fall 0.7 percent after Jefferies says the Indian software services provider is "likely" to cut fiscal 2012/13 guidance to 6-8 percent growth from the current 8-10 percent.

Jefferies cites delays in IT spending from Infosys' clients and adverse cross currency movements as reasons.

Report comes as other analysts warn of rising risks to Infosys as global corporates cut IT spending and given recent FX volatility.