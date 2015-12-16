(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's IT
industry is once more a punch bag for U.S. politicians. American
lawmakers are touting fresh attempts to restrict visas for
skilled foreign workers. That's a big threat to Indian IT giants
like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys -
but the pain would not stop there.
Ted Cruz, a contender for the Republican presidential
nomination, is the latest to take aim. He effectively wants to
set a minimum salary for visa holders at $110,000. That's around
one third more than the average paid in 2013, data from Indian
industry body Nasscom shows.
Other senators from both parties want to cut the number of
visas available each year by 15,000 to 70,000, and to stop
companies that already have half their local workforce on such
visas from getting any more.
The industry has been here before: similar reforms failed to
pass in 2013. The current proposals are unlikely to get further
in the short-term but such restrictions would be a worry if the
Republican Party won the presidential election next year.
Information technology is a crucial Indian export. In total,
the sector makes up more than a quarter of India's international
trade. At $69 billion, TCS is India's most valuable publicly
listed company.
Overall, software services accounted for $82 billion worth
of exports in the fiscal year ending in March 2015, according to
the Reserve Bank of India. And the U.S. market is critical:
almost 60 percent of that figure came from North America.
Geographic diversification is challenging.
In the past, New Delhi has made it clear that any blow to
its outsourcing industry would make the country less receptive
to helping American companies that run into trouble in India.
Such tit-for-tat reprisals would carry more weight now, given
that Indian has just relaxed foreign investment limits in
multiple areas ranging from defence to insurance.
There could be workarounds if America clamps down. Indian
giants could make acquisitions to boost their local headcount,
for example. Ultimately, though, higher wages and fewer visas
would hurt home-grown rivals like Accenture and IBM
too. India's IT outsourcers will hope that the prospect
of shared pain will be enough to keep any overhaul at bay.
CONTEXT NEWS
- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who is seeking the Republican
nomination for president in 2016, on Dec. 10 introduced a bill
to put a floor under the wages of foreign workers recruited
under the H-1B visa. The proposal requires employers to pay
foreign workers wages similar to what a U.S. employee would have
made in a similar position or $110,000, whichever is higher.
- The visa programme is designed to bring specialized and
highly skilled foreign guest workers to the U.S in areas where
there is a shortage of local workers.
- On Dec. 8, Senators Bill Nelson and Jeff Sessions
introduced a bipartisan bill to cut H-1B visa quotas. The duo
want to reduce available visas by 15,000 to 70,000 per year and
require that visas go to the highest wage earners first.
- The bill targets outsourcing companies relying on
lower-wage foreign workers to replace equally qualified
Americans, Nelson said in a statement. The legislation would
also bar companies that employ more than 50 people from hiring
any additional H1-B employees if more than half of their
employees already hold the visa.
- In November, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dick Durbin
introduced a bipartisan bill along similar lines.
- Reuters: Infosys says cleared in U.S. visa probe by Labor
Department
