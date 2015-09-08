By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 8
WASHINGTON, Sept 8The U.S. Labor Department has
cleared Infosys Ltd of any wrongdoing and closed its
investigation after American technology workers at Southern
California Edison complained their jobs were
wrongfully outsourced to foreigners working on H-1B visas,
Infosys has confirmed.
"Infosys fully cooperated with the (Department of Labor) in
this activity," the company told Reuters in a statement, noting
the company was confident from the start that it had complied
with U.S. immigration laws.
The Labor Department is still investigating similar
complaints by U.S. workers into Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
, a second IT firm hired by Southern California Edison,
and HCL Technologies, an IT firm that Disney
hired last year as part of a restructuring of its Orlando-based
IT division, a department spokesman said.
H-1B visas are often used by the technology sector to bring
highly skilled foreign guest workers to the U.S. Critics say the
laws governing the visas are lax, and make it too easy to
replace U.S. workers with cheaper, foreign labor.
Separately, the Justice Department is looking at whether
HCL, Tata, Infosys, Disney and Southern California Edison
discriminated against U.S. workers on the basis of citizenship,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The review, which may not become a formal investigation, was
sparked after the Labor Department referred complaints it had
received from workers.
Infosys said it had not received "any indication" of a
review by the Justice Department.
The scrutiny by U.S. officials comes after the New York
Times and other publications reported that laid-off American IT
workers at Disney and Southern California Edison were being
forced to train their H-1B replacements in order to receive
severance.
Tata said the company is cooperating with the Labor
Department's ongoing probe and is "fully compliant" with U.S.
immigration laws. Southern California Edison said its contracts
with Infosys and Tata require both firms to follow all
"applicable laws."
Disney declined to comment on the U.S. government reviews. A
spokesman said the company's IT restructuring has led to a net
increase of about 70 new in-house jobs. HCL declined to comment.
The lay-offs have prompted an outcry from some U.S.
senators, several of whom also called for probes into abuses.
Companies such as Infosys that have a workforce composed of
15 percent or more H-1B workers are required to try recruiting
U.S. workers first and attest they are not displacing Americans.
But they are exempt from these requirements if they pay H-1
B workers more than $60,000 or hire those with a graduate
degree.
Experts who have studied federal H-1B pay data say that in
the vast majority of cases H-1B workers are paid more than
$60,000, complicating enforcement of discrimination claims by
the Justice Department or wrongful displacement at the Labor
Department.
Further, the Labor Department cannot launch an investigation
into alleged H-1B visa abuses unless it receives a complaint
from a worker or credible third party.
"Qualified American workers are going to keep getting
replaced by less expensive foreign workers," said Iowa
Republican Senator Charles Grassley, one of several lawmakers
planning to introduce a bill this year to bolster the Labor
Department's powers.
"Current law hamstrings the Labor Department so bad actors
go unchecked."
