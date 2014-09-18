Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.
Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit.
Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the forefront of India's $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.
Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Infosys' service expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will help companies use and migrate to Microsoft's cloud platform in a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.
Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, Infosys also said.
