Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka speaks during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Bangalore June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Journalists attend the presentation of the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), India's second-biggest IT services provider, said it had signed a partnership agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to offer enterprise customers cloud computing services.

Infosys also said it had expanded existing cloud computing partnerships with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and a Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) unit.

Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing contracts. These are expected to help Infosys back to the forefront of India's $100 billion IT outsourcing industry.

Infosys and Huawei will jointly develop IT solutions that combine Huawei's cloud infrastructure and Infosys' service expertise, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under an expanded partnership with Microsoft, Infosys will help companies use and migrate to Microsoft's cloud platform in a more secure manner, Infosys said in a separate statement.

Under an expanded partnership with Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Infosys and HDS will help clients transition their IT infrastructure to new cloud-based environments, Infosys also said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Ryan Woo)