(Corrects headline to say it is a partnership, not deal.
Removes reference to deal in second paragraph)
Sept 18 India's Infosys Ltd said it
signed a global partnership with China's largest telecom
equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to offer
enterprise customers cloud, big data and communication
solutions.
Huawei and Infosys will also provide other
enterprise-oriented services to combine Huawei's cloud
infrastructure and global IT service expertise from Infosys, the
companies said in a statement.
Infosys, led by Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, has been
planning to boost investment in cloud computing, smartphone apps
and other new technologies to win more high-margin outsourcing
contracts.
Huawei and Infosys will explore setting up a joint lab
in China to enable better delivery in all areas of the
partnership, the companies said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Sunil Nair)