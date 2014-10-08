Employees of software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys (INFY.NS) falls more than 4 percent. Citigroup downgrades to "neutral" from "buy."

It says shares trade at around 17x 1-year forward earnings after outperforming the market and adds "positives are adequately discounted."

Company to declare July-Sept earnings on Friday.

The investment bank also cuts Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) to "sell" from "neutral". The stocks is trading down around 5 percent.

MindTree (MINT.NS) downgraded to "sell" from "buy".

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)