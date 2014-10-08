Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Infosys (INFY.NS) falls more than 4 percent. Citigroup downgrades to "neutral" from "buy."
It says shares trade at around 17x 1-year forward earnings after outperforming the market and adds "positives are adequately discounted."
Company to declare July-Sept earnings on Friday.
The investment bank also cuts Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) to "sell" from "neutral". The stocks is trading down around 5 percent.
MindTree (MINT.NS) downgraded to "sell" from "buy".
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.