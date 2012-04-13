(Recasts first two paragraphs, adds comment)

MUMBAI, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, forecast a lower-than-expected 8 to 10 percent rise in full-year revenue in dollars, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.

Most analysts expected dollar revenue guidance of 10 to 15 percent for 2012/13 that began on April 1.

COMMENTARY:

DHIRAJ SACHDEV, SENIOR FUND MANAGER, HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI

"The numbers are disappointing and definitely lower than expectations. Clearly there is no immediate recovery in sight for the industry with expectations that the environment will continue to remain challenging.

"However, there is one thing we need to keep in mind this is the first quarter when the budgets are just prepared and in the planning stage so we will get more clarity on how the year will go when we are a few months into it.

"Also with the bellwether taking a cautious stance the year will continue to remain a challenge for the industry."

ABHISHEK SHINDAKAR, ANALYST, ICICI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The guidance is very low with respect to the consensus.

"Across verticals there is no growth in rupee terms. That suggests that the environment is challenging. The stock may be re-rated."

ARUN KEJRIWAL, STRATEGIST, KRIS, MUMBAI

"The drop in the quarterly revenue sequentially in rupee terms is a little disturbing.

"The revenue guidance for FY13 seems reasonable."

R.K. GUPTA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., NEW DELHI

"The results are in line with what the market was expecting, but all eyes were on the guidance.

"Eight to 10 percent is an interesting guidance figure as normally Infosys is very conservative with their estimates. This figure makes me think that everything is well with the company.

"Not only for Infosys, this is positive for the sector and the wider market, and I expect the market to react accordingly." (Reporting by India equities team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)