Employees walk in a forecourt at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI J.P.Morgan and Barclays Capital upgraded their ratings on Infosys to "overweight", citing an expected improvement in earnings after the software services exporter posted better-than-expected results and revenue outlook on Friday.

Barclays raised Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) to "overweight" from "equal weight", while J.P.Morgan raised its rating from "neutral."

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)