BANGALORE Aug 21 Harassment claims by a second whistleblower too are unfounded, television reports cited Infosys chief executive S. D. Shibulal as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, a U.S court dismissed harassment charges filed by Jack Palmer, a U.S. employee. Palmer had alleged he was retaliated against by the company after pointing out what he said was the misuse of U.S. B1 visas.

In the second, similar, case Satya Dev Tripuraneni, an American ex-employee, has said he was harassed by his supervisor after he accused Infosys of visa fraud, according to a lawsuit filed on Aug. 2 in the federal court for the Northern District of California.

Infosys shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to a six-week high, and were up 2.3 percent at 0955 GMT. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)