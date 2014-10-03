(Adds Infosys's response)
MUMBAI Oct 3 A former Infosys Ltd
employee responsible for starting a U.S. investigation
into the Indian information technology company's visa practices
has filed another lawsuit, demanding damages for alleged
wrongful termination.
U.S. national Jack Palmer, who was employed by Infosys in
Alabama, said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday with a New Jersey
court that he had been discriminated against because he flagged
that the company was flouting U.S. visa rules.
The lawsuit, seen by Reuters, did not specify how much
damages Palmer was seeking.
He had previously tried to take Infosys to court, but his
earlier case was dismissed in August 2012.
"Palmer resigned in 2013 November and released the company
from the charges he has alleged in the complaint. We believe
this is without any legal merit and will vigorously defend this
complaint," an Infosys spokeswoman told Reuters.
Last year, Infosys paid $34 million to end an investigation
related to the widespread practice by Indian firms of flying
workers to client sites in the United States on temporary visas.
U.S. authorities had been looking into Infosys's use of visas
since 2011.
Employment visas are a politically charged topic in the
United States, especially those related to Indian IT services
companies that are seen as taking jobs away from Americans.
