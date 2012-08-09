MUMBAI Aug 9 A former U.S. employee has filed a
lawsuit against Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software
services provider, saying he was harassed for pointing out
possible misuse of U.S. business visas, according to a copy of
the lawsuit seen by Reuters.
The case is similar to one scheduled to go to trial later
this month.
Employment visas are a politically charged topic in the
United States, especially those related to Indian IT services
companies that are seen as taking jobs away from Americans. The
issue is especially sensitive in a presidential election year.
Satya Dev Tripuraneni, an American ex-employee, said he was
harassed by his supervisor after he accused Infosys of visa
fraud, according to the lawsuit filed o n Aug. 2 in the federal
court for the Northern District of California.
"Shortly after Mr. Tripuraneni filed his complaint with the
Infosys whistleblower team, per our policy, the company launched
a comprehensive investigation of his allegations. That
investigation is continuing," Infosys said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
"As for comments on the legal matter, we are choosing to
concentrate our attention and resources on the investigation,"
it added.
Tripuraneni says Infosys billed clients fraudulently for
workers brought from India and also charged clients for taxes
over and above the required charge, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit follows one by another U.S. employee who said he
suffered retaliation after pointing out what he said was the
misuse of U.S. B1 visas.
That case, brought by Jack Palmer, an employee in
Montgomery, Alabama, against the Bangalore-based company, is
scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 20. Infosys has denied any
wrongdoing in the case.
B1 visas allow companies to send their employees to the
United States for short-term business purposes.
Earlier this year, Infosys said it was being investigated in
Texas over its sponsorship and use of short-term U.S. business
visas.