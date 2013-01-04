Jan 4 India's Infosys Ltd said on
Friday a newspaper report it was planning to fire up to 5,000
poorly performing workers was "wrong", although it encourages
"chronic underperformers" to leave as part of its routine staff
management.
The Economic Times newspaper had earlier said
Bangalore-based Infosys, India's second-largest software
services exporter and an icon in the country's $100 billion
outsourcing sector, was sacking up to 5,000 workers to trim
costs.
Infosys, which has more than 150,000 staff, said there was
no mass lay-off planned at the company and the number of
underperformers that could potentially leave was "significantly
lower" than the 5,000 mentioned in the paper.
"We have a robust performance management system that
includes structured appraisals and performance feedback," it
said in a statement. "This is done regularly and is not a
one-time event."
Infosys, for years an investor favourite for exceeding its
earnings targets, has struggled recently as its big customers
cut costs, missing its own revenue guidance in three of the past
four quarters.
The software exporter may cut its revenue forecast for the
year to March when it reports its December quarter earnings on
Jan. 11, as U.S. business clients put off spending and balk at
signing big deals.
With about 60 percent of its business in the United States,
Infosys is particularly vulnerable to swings in U.S. corporate
sentiment and has been hit hard by spending deferrals by the
companies in the world's largest economy.
However, Infosys executive co-chairman S. Gopalakrishnan was
quoted by other media reports on Friday as saying 2013 would be
better than last year for India's export-driven information
technology industry.
Gopalakrishnan was quoted as saying brighter prospects for
the United States and China would help the IT sector, as he
addressed an event for the Infosys Science Foundation on
Thursday.
Infosys shares were up 0.1 percent at 0829 GMT at 2,339
rupees, while the broader market index was down 0.2
percent and the IT sub-index was trading 0.5 percent
higher.