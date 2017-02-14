MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian IT services group Infosys on Tuesday continued its efforts to reassure investors and analysts that the software services company was not being distracted by a dispute with its founders over how it was being managed.

India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of words with the founders and former executives, who, led by N.R. Narayana Murthy, have raised concerns over various decisions taken by the board.

"There is a very strong focus on execution by our management team, our leadership team is absolutely heads down on closing of the year and for the next year ahead," Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka said on a call with analysts and investors.

"There are no questions from clients," Sikka said, in response to a question. "In fact, several clients have written notes of support."

The company's founders, who still own 12.75 percent of the group, have questioned a pay rise granted to Sikka and the size of severance payouts given to others, including its former finance head Rajiv Bansal among other issues. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee. Editing by Jane Merriman)