MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian IT services company
Infosys Ltd said it had fired the finance chief of its
business process outsourcing unit for not complying with the
company's code of conduct.
Bangalore-based Infosys, in a stock market filing late on
Tuesday, did not give details about the charges against unit CFO
Abraham Mathews. It also said the unit's chief executive, Gautam
Thakkar, had resigned on "moral grounds" and would leave the
company on Nov 30.
Infosys named Anup Uppadhayay and Deepak Bhalla, both
company veterans, as the unit's chief executive and chief
financial officer respectively.
The business process outsourcing unit contributes 6.5-7
percent of the overall revenue of Infosys, analysts say.
