BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
MUMBAI Jan 12 Infosys Ltd, the No.2 Indian software services exporter, expects margins to remain stable in the current quarter, and client technology budgets to be flat or slightly down in 2012, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on television.
Earlier on Thursday, Infosys cut its full-year revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, sending its shares down by as much as 7.7 percent to their lowest in more than a month.
The company, however, managed to beat street forecasts with a 33 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter profit as a weak rupee boosted margins.
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation