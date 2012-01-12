MUMBAI Jan 12 Infosys Ltd, the No.2 Indian software services exporter, expects margins to remain stable in the current quarter, and client technology budgets to be flat or slightly down in 2012, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on television.

Earlier on Thursday, Infosys cut its full-year revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, sending its shares down by as much as 7.7 percent to their lowest in more than a month.

The company, however, managed to beat street forecasts with a 33 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter profit as a weak rupee boosted margins.