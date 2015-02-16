Feb 16 Infosys Ltd said on Monday it
would buy Panaya Inc, a New Jersey-based provider of automation
technology, for an enterprise value of $200 million as India's
second-biggest IT outsourcing company bets on new technology to
boost growth.
Under Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, Infosys has been making
big bets on automation and other new technology like artificial
intelligence and cloud-based services as the company tries to
regain some lost ground from rivals like Tata Consultancy
Services.
"The acquisition of Panaya is a key step in renewing and
differentiating our service lines," Sikka said in a statement.
"This will help amplify the potential of our people, freeing
us from the drudgery of many repetitive tasks, so we may focus
more on the important, strategic challenges faced by our
clients," he said.
