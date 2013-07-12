UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
BANGALORE, July 12 Infosys Ltd expects pricing to remain stable-to-marginally down in the current fiscal year ending March 2014, Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal said on Friday.
Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit, matching estimates, after contract wins and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings.
Volumes rose 4.1 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous one and its contract win ratio also improved, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal said.
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.