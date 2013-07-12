BANGALORE, July 12 Infosys Ltd expects pricing to remain stable-to-marginally down in the current fiscal year ending March 2014, Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal said on Friday.

Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit, matching estimates, after contract wins and foreign exchange gains boosted earnings.

Volumes rose 4.1 percent in the first quarter compared with the previous one and its contract win ratio also improved, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal said.