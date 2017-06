Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys(INFY.NS) October-December quarterly earnings could fall 1.8 percent short of consensus expectations, while revenues may disappoint by 3.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates.

Mean consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys Q3 stands at 39.62 rupees compared with Smart Estimate of 38.91 rupees, which measures only the forecasts from top-ranked analysts.

Smart Estimates for Q3 revenues stand at 93.76 billion rupees, compared with consensus forecast of 96.84 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)