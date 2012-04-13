BANGALORE, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, expects revenue to rise 8 to 10 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2013 to $7.6 to $7.7 billion, the company said on Friday.

Bangalore-based Infosys said that the year ahead looks challenging for the IT services industry, adding that volatility in the global currency market continues to be a challenge.

Infosys said consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 23.16 billion rupees ($449 million) from 18.18 billion rupees a year earlier, in line with forecasts.