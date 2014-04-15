(Repeats with no changes)
BANGALORE, April 15 Infosys Ltd,
India's second largest IT services exporter, reported a 25
percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, as
it added new clients including Chinese-owned Swedish automaker
Volvo Car Corp.
The Bangalore-based company's consolidated net profit for
the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 was 29.92 billion
rupees ($496.72 million), compared to 23.9 billion rupees in the
same period a year earlier.
That compared with an average estimate of 28.1 billion
rupees in a survey of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Infosys, which has been losing market share to more
aggressive local rivals in recent years, brought back its
founder N.R. Narayana Murthy from retirement in June last year
to revive the company's fortune.
The company, however, has seen an exodus of senior
executives and staff since Murthy's return, triggering concerns
about its ability to compete for lucrative outsourcing contracts
in the United States and Europe.
($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)