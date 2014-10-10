BANGALORE Oct 10 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services exporter, said on Friday its second quarter net profit rose 28.6 percent, beating analysts' estimates.

Infosys, which makes more than two-thirds of its sales from clients in the United States and Europe, said profit in the quarter ended September rose to 30.96 billion rupees ($506.25 million) from 24.07 billion rupees in the same year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting to post a 29.20 billion rupees quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Infosys provides IT services to western clients including BT Group, Bank of America and Volkswagen .

(1 US dollar = 61.1550 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)