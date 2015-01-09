UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
MUMBAI Jan 9 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, beating estimates, as it won more outsourcing contracts from Western clients.
Infosys, which provides IT services to clients including Apple Inc, Wal-mart Stores and Volkswagen , said profit in the quarter ended December 31 rose to 32.50 billion Indian rupees ($520.9 million) from 28.75 billion rupees in the same year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 31.53 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Infosys, which has been losing market share and battling high staff attrition rates in the last few quarters, is looking to boost growth by focusing on high-margin services including artificial intelligence and automation.
The company won 59 new clients in the December quarter, it said in a statement. ($1 = 62.3925 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George; Writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* March quarter net profit 5.1 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year ago