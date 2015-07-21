BRIEF-Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share
MUMBAI, July 21 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, bolstered by a surge in demand for IT outsourcing services from clients in the United States, its biggest market.
Infosys, which provides IT services to clients like Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc , posted 30.30 billion rupees ($475.85 million) in profit in the June quarter, up from 28.86 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting it to post 30.20 billion rupees in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 63.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 10 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 percent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.