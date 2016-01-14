MUMBAI Jan 14 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter by revenue, reported a bigger-than-expected 6.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit as it won more clients and as a weaker rupee helped.

Consolidated net profit rose to 34.65 billion rupees ($516.5 million) in its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 32.5 billion rupees a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered company, which counts Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc among its clients, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.53 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)