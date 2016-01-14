US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
MUMBAI Jan 14 Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services exporter by revenue, reported a bigger-than-expected 6.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit as it won more clients and as a weaker rupee helped.
Consolidated net profit rose to 34.65 billion rupees ($516.5 million) in its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, from 32.5 billion rupees a year earlier, the Bengaluru-headquartered company, which counts Apple Inc, Volkswagen AG and Wal-mart Stores Inc among its clients, said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 33.53 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)