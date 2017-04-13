UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added more clients in the $100 million-plus category.
Consolidated net profit for the Bengaluru-based company rose 0.2 percent to 36.03 billion rupees ($557.01 million) in the quarter, while revenue grew 3.4 percent to 171.20 billion rupees. (bit.ly/2oupjxB)
Analysts, on average, had expected Q4 consolidated profit of 35.67 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company, in the spotlight recently due to differences between founders and board members over governance issues, has beaten analysts' profit estimates in seven of the last nine quarters. ($1 = 64.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.