a day ago
CORRECTED-India's Infosys reports Q1 profit growth on client wins
July 14, 2017 / 3:39 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-India's Infosys reports Q1 profit growth on client wins

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say company lost 1 client, not added 8, in paragraph 4. Adds line to say Infosys added a net of 2 active clients in paragraph 4)

July 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a 1.4 percent increase in first-quarter profit on Friday, slightly beating street estimates, helped by key client wins.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of 34.83 billion rupees ($540 million) for the three months ending June 30, compared to 34.36 billion rupees in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose about 1.8 percent to 170.78 billion rupees.

Analysts had, on average, estimated a consolidated net profit of 34.39 billion rupees for the quarter ending June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it lost one client in its $100 million category during the quarter from the previous quarter, but total active clients rose by a net of 2. ($1 = 64.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

