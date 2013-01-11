MUMBAI Jan 11 Infosys Ltd posted a flat third-quarter
net profit, beating analyst expectations, as the second-largest Indian software
services provider maintained margins despite higher operating costs. It also
raised revenue forecast for the full-year to end March.
Infosys, whose customers include Bank of America Corp and BT Group
Plc, said profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 23.69 billion
rupees ($434 million) compared with 23.7 billion rupees a year earlier. That
compares with the average estimate of 21 billion rupees in a poll of 16
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent in October-December to 104.24 billion rupees from 93
billion a year earlier. That compares with analyst estimates of 96.8 billion
rupees.
COMMENTARY
JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, STRATEGIST, SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES, NEW DELHI
"Investors' expectations from Infosys were so low that even a slight uptick
in the forecast will be cheered by the market, and that is helping their cause.
The language of the guidance is also slightly better this time with the company
saying they have a strong pipeline. This is something we are hearing after a
long time.
"One cannot, however, make a firm opinion about the recovery with one set of
data point and I think it will take couple of quarters to see whether the
company is really on the path of recovery now."
RIKESH PARIKH, VICE-PRESIDENT, MARKETS STRATEGY AND EQUITIES, MOTILAL OSWAL
SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The numbers look better than estimated.
"The market was slightly predatory, given that the last two times the
company has disappointed, but this time the organic guidance is better... which
I think will be taken positively.
"A good start to the season."
SURESH PARMAR, ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES,
KJMC CAPITAL MARKETS, MUMBAI
"Infosys could provide better results in a relatively bad environment. The
stock was beaten down in the past and the downside is limited. We advise clients
to buy the stock for long-term."
PARAS ADENWALA, MD & PRINCIPAL PORTFOLIO MANAGER, CAPITAL PORTFOLIO
ADVISORS, MUMBAI
"Some short covering can be expected. One will see improvement in Infosys in
particular and for IT sector in general. My sense is that de-rating would stop
in a while as bottom has been formed."
MARKET REACTION
Infosys shares jumped more than 8.5 percent in early trade after the result
in a Mumbai market up 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by India Equities team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)