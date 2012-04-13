BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
BANGALORE, April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software services exporter, expects profit margin in the quarter to end-June to be 200 basis points lower than in the quarter to end-March, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
Margins would be hit by staff hiring charges and visa-related costs, V. Balakrishnan told reporters.
Bangalore-based Infosys posted a 27.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but forecast lower-than-expected revenue growth for the current fiscal year due to an uncertain global economy and currency volatility.
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year