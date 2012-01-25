BANGALORE Infosys, India's No. 2 software services provider, said it was being investigated in Texas over its sponsorship and use of short-term U.S. business visas.

Infosys said it received a subpoena last May from the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to provide documents to a grand jury related its use of B1 visas.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday, the company said it has now been told by the U.S. Attorney's Office that it and some employees are targets of the investigation.

B1 visas allow companies to send their employees to the United States for short-term business purposes.

"We want reiterate that we are cooperating with the investigation and that we've never had a policy of visa misuse," Infosys spokeswoman Sarah Vanita Gideon said by phone.

Gideon said she could not immediately say how many B1 visas Infosys had applied for or been granted.

(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ted Kerr)