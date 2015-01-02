A stockbroker uses his terminal to trade at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Markets are expected to trade rangebound. Investors likely to take cues from the banking conference and related reforms announcement.

Corporate earnings will be in focus with Infosys (INFY.NS) starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday.

The Nifty .NSEI is likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,550 levels.

Bonds, rupee are likely to trade rangebound in absence of fresh triggers.

Benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.80-7.90 pct band and the rupee in 63.00-63.55/dollar.

Key events and factors

Wed: ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled.

Fri: Infosys results

Fri: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at a convocation ceremony

(Reporting by Indulal PM)