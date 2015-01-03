Reuters Market Eye - Markets are expected to trade rangebound. Investors likely to take cues from the banking conference and related reforms announcement.
Corporate earnings will be in focus with Infosys starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday.
The Nifty is likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,550 levels.
Bonds, rupee are likely to trade rangebound in absence of fresh triggers.
Benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.80-7.90 pct band and the rupee in 63.00-63.55/dollar.
Key events and factors
Wed: ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled.
Fri: Infosys results
Fri: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at a convocation ceremony
