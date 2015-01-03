A stockbroker uses his terminal to trade at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Markets are expected to trade rangebound. Investors likely to take cues from the banking conference and related reforms announcement.

Corporate earnings will be in focus with Infosys starting December-quarter earnings season on Friday.

The Nifty is likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,550 levels.

Bonds, rupee are likely to trade rangebound in absence of fresh triggers.

Benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.80-7.90 pct band and the rupee in 63.00-63.55/dollar.

Key events and factors

Wed: ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled.

Fri: Infosys results

Fri: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at a convocation ceremony

(Reporting by Indulal PM)