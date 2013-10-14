Employees walk in front of a pyramid-shaped building at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Infosys (INFY.NS) overtakes Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) as the second biggest weighting in the Sensex.

Infosys surpassed Reliance after the close of markets on Friday, rising 4.7 percent, while the energy conglomerate gained 0.4 percent.

Infosys' weight in the benchmark index has increased to 9.05 percent from 8.74 percent as of Friday's close, while that of Reliance fell to 8.69 percent compared with 8.76 percent earlier.

On Monday, Infosys shares are up 0.9 percent while Reliance gains 0.72 percent.

ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) continues to enjoy the biggest weight of 10.74 percent in the Sensex.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)