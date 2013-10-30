BANGALORE Oct 30 Infosys Ltd, India's
second-largest IT services exporter, has agreed to pay $34
million in a civil settlement with U.S. authorities
investigating its use of visas in the United States, the company
said on Wednesday.
U.S. authorities have been investigating Infosys' use of
visas since 2011.
"There were no criminal charges or court rulings against the
company. Furthermore, there are no limitations on the company's
eligibility for federal contracts or access to U.S. visa
programs as a result of the settlement," Bangalore-based Infosys
said in a statement.
"As reflected in the settlement, Infosys denies and disputes
any claims of systemic visa fraud, misuse of visas for
competitive advantage, or immigration abuse. Those claims are
untrue and are assertions that remain unproven," it said.
Earlier this month, Infosys said it had set aside a reserve
of $35 million as it worked towards a resolution for the U.S.
government's investigation.