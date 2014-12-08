HONG KONG Dec 8 Four of the founders of Infosys
Ltd are seeking to raise about $1.1 billion by selling
stakes in the Indian IT outsourcing company, IFR reported on
Monday.
The founders are offering 32.6 million shares in Infosys at
a fixed price of 1,988 Indian rupees ($32) each, a 4 percent
discount to Friday's close, the report said.
Deutsche Bank is the sole book runner and the
books were covered just after the launch, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication said.
Infosys executives were not immediately available outside
regular business hours.
($1 = 61.8830 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan at IFR; Writing by Denny
Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)