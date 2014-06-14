By Lehar Maan and Soham Chatterjee
BANGALORE, June 14
BANGALORE, June 14 Infosys has enough
senior managers to run the business even if more executives
leave India's second-largest IT services exporter, its founder
said on Saturday, after a spate of staff exits triggered
concerns about a leadership vacuum.
N.R. Narayana Murthy played down the departure of at least
11 senior executives since he was brought back from retirement
in June last year to help regain market share, saying some of
them were low performers.
Infosys has for the first time picked an outsider Vishal
Sikka, former senior executive at German software company SAP AG
as CEO, as it seeks to boost sales of high-margin
services and stem a staff exodus.
"We are confident that we have enough budding leaders to
handle any eventuality of some more people leaving us," Murthy,
who stepped down as the chairman of the company on Saturday,
told an annual shareholders meeting.
The annualised rate of attrition at Infosys - the number of
staff leaving or retiring - was a record 18.7 percent at
end-March, 2.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier, out
of a workforce of more than 160,000.
The departures included at least 11 top executives, some of
whom were responsible for key business sectors at the company,
which was founded by Murthy and six other engineers in 1981.
"Some had been identified as low performers by the external
evaluation agency and the board. Some were evaluated to be low
performers by senior management," Murthy said, playing down
concerns of the management exodus on the company's growth.
SILVER BULLET
Infosys, a pioneer in India's $100 billion-plus outsourcing
industry, was taking several steps to bolster innovation and tap
new technologies, as "commoditisation" of the company's core IT
outsourcing business increases, Murthy said.
Infosys, like its local rivals Tata Consultancy Services
and Wipro, has relied for decades on
labour-intensive, low-margin contracts from Western clients
including Citigroup and BT Group Plc.
"The silver bullet for this company and this industry in the
medium to long term will be how much of what we do today can be
done faster and cheaper by employing intelligent software
agents," he said.
Infosys shareholders are betting on Sikka, who will take
over on Aug. 1 from current CEO S.D. Shibulal, to turnaround the
company by tapping opportunities in new technology areas
including cloud computing and mobility.
Sikka, 47, is considered to be an innovator in the global
software industry. A computer scientist by training, he was key
in developing and marketing SAP's flagship product, HANA, which
helps firms analyse large amounts of data quickly.
