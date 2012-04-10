An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. Picture taken on February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys fell just under 2 percent on worries it would disappoint when it posts fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Friday, with the outlook also constrained by worries about the U.S. economy after last week's disappoint jobs data.

Shares in domestic software service exporters have also been under pressure over fears the United States will target the sector with cumbersome measures, given it sends large number of Indian employees to the country under H-1B visas.

As of Tuesday, SmartEstimate from StarMine shows earnings could fall 0.7 percent short of current consensus estimates of an earnings-per-share of 40.53 rupees.

