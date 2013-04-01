Employees walk in front of a pyramid-shaped building at the Infosys campus in the Electronic City area of Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) end up 1.9 percent on optimism about its January-March quarter earnings due on April 12, dealers say.

In January, Infosys had unexpectedly raised its sales forecast for the year ending March 31 to at least $7.45 billion, including $104 million in additional revenue following its acquisition of Switzerland-based consultancy Lodestone Holdings on September 10, 2012.

However, other technology shares fall, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) down 1.1 percent, after Accenture Plc (ACN.N) reduced its revenue growth forecast on Thursday, as its consulting business continued to be hurt by a slowdown in corporate discretionary spending.

